Bank of Montreal Can Boosts Stock Position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) by 365.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,505 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AQST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 929.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 323,269 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 233,131 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $361,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 74,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 126,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 58,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.14% of the company’s stock.

AQST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

AQST opened at $5.24 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.86 and a beta of 3.53. Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $8.06.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $15.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc engages in the identifying, developing, and commercializing differentiated products to address unmet medical needs and to solve patients’ therapeutic problems. Its product pipeline include Libervant, AQST-108, AQST-305, Suboxone and Zuplenz. The company was founded in January 2004 and is headquartered in Warren, NJ.

