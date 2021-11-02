Bank of Montreal Can Buys 984 Shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:IXP) by 697.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares Global Telecom ETF were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXP. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after buying an additional 13,783 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF in the second quarter valued at about $126,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 82.4% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Telecom ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IXP stock opened at $85.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.87 and a 200-day moving average of $86.09. iShares Global Telecom ETF has a one year low of $66.93 and a one year high of $91.21.

