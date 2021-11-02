Bank of Montreal Can Makes New $83,000 Investment in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOX. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the second quarter worth about $46,000.

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $142.17 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.13. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 1-year low of $102.06 and a 1-year high of $151.27.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

