Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 1,550 Shares of SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 1,054.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $68,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,133,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,236,000 after acquiring an additional 36,998 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 259,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 214,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after acquiring an additional 19,003 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 137,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 34,778 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 124,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DWX opened at $39.16 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average of $39.72.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

