Bank of Montreal Can Sells 27,219 Shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) by 73.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,219 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter worth $54,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter worth $147,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 11.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 36,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 5.3% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 37,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $546,000.

Shares of PFN stock opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II Profile

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II operates as a closed end investment trust. It engages in the provision of current income, consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on October 29, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

