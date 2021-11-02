Bank of Montreal Can Takes $59,000 Position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLTA. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 148.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 232,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after buying an additional 138,586 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $6,643,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 517,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,428,000 after purchasing an additional 37,767 shares in the last quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Hatton Consulting Inc. now owns 150,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA lifted its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 153,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,732,000 after purchasing an additional 21,166 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QLTA stock opened at $56.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.86. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.67 and a 12 month high of $58.80.

