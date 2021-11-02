Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 8,367 Shares of InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) by 20.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,958 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in InfuSystem were worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INFU. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in InfuSystem by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,874 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of InfuSystem by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,361 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 2nd quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of InfuSystem during the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get InfuSystem alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised InfuSystem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of INFU opened at $16.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $336.70 million, a P/E ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.37. InfuSystem Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.26 and a 52-week high of $23.26.

InfuSystem (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $24.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.50 million. InfuSystem had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 15.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that InfuSystem Holdings Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

InfuSystem Profile

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Integrated Therapy Services; and Durable Medical Equipment segments. The Integrated Therapy Services segment focuses on oncology such as providing ambulatory pumps to oncology offices, infusion clinics and hospital, and outpatient chemotherapy clinics.

Featured Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InfuSystem Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:INFU).

Receive News & Ratings for InfuSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InfuSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.