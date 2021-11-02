Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stake in XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of XL Fleet Corp. (NYSE:XL) by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.09% of XL Fleet worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in XL Fleet by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,632,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887,018 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in XL Fleet in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,104,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in XL Fleet by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,964,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,622,000 after acquiring an additional 712,300 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in XL Fleet by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,790,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,080,000 after acquiring an additional 290,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in XL Fleet by 476.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 298,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 246,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

XL stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $766.52 million, a P/E ratio of 275.14 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.14. XL Fleet Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.18 and a 52 week high of $35.00.

XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.69 million for the quarter.

A number of research firms have commented on XL. BTIG Research downgraded shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of XL Fleet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th.

About XL Fleet

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which offers a more significant MPG and emissions improvement than the hybrid system, while enabling customers to plug in their vehicles to a level 1 or level 2 charging station.

