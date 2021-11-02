Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Holdings in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,076 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,854 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.30% of Kirkland’s worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,142,000 after purchasing an additional 90,634 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KIRK opened at $23.92 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08. The firm has a market cap of $322.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.89. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $34.45.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $114.79 million during the quarter. Kirkland’s had a return on equity of 37.71% and a net margin of 6.10%.

In other news, CFO Nicole Allyson Strain sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $123,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KIRK. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kirkland’s from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Benchmark began coverage on Kirkland’s in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

