Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Stock Position in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Romeo Power, Inc. (NYSE:RMO) by 260.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,162 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Romeo Power were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RMO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Romeo Power by 4,231.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 90,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 88,312 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Romeo Power by 942.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 27,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Romeo Power during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. 25.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMO. BTIG Research cut their price target on Romeo Power from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Cowen downgraded Romeo Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Romeo Power from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Romeo Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.68.

Shares of RMO opened at $4.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $601.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.90. Romeo Power, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $38.90.

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $0.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million. As a group, analysts expect that Romeo Power, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Romeo Power Company Profile

RMG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to identify, acquire and operate a business in resources and industrial materials sectors, including the chemicals, energy services and alternatives, environmental services, metals and power sectors. The company was founded on October 22, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

