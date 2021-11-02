Bank of New York Mellon Corp Makes New $931,000 Investment in KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 72,645 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Veritable L.P. acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KemPharm during the first quarter valued at about $117,000. 21.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Travis C. Mickle acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $44,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 34,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $305,697.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 6,380 shares of company stock worth $56,744 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KemPharm stock opened at $9.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $337.13 million, a PE ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 3.21. KemPharm, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $22.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20.

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $11.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 million. KemPharm had a positive return on equity of 22.87% and a negative net margin of 42.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that KemPharm, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KemPharm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

KemPharm, Inc is a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of proprietary prodrugs. It focuses on the treatment of serious medical conditions such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pain, and other central nervous system disorders through its platform technology known as Ligand Activated Therapy.

