Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 6,277 Shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,305 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,277 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.22% of Akouos worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Akouos by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Akouos by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Akouos by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 19,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Akouos in the 1st quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Akouos in the 1st quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Akouos alerts:

NASDAQ AKUS opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22. Akouos, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $23.49.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.18). Sell-side analysts forecast that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akouos from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Akouos Company Profile

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.