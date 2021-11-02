Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Shares Sold by Aristotle Capital Boston LLC

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 350,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,007 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 1.01% of Banner worth $18,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Banner by 131.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 351.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the second quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner during the first quarter valued at $241,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Banner alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Banner from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $59.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Banner Co. has a 1-year low of $35.86 and a 1-year high of $60.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.44.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 30.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 5.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. Banner’s payout ratio is 48.66%.

Banner Profile

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BANR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR).

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.