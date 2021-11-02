Barclays Analysts Give Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) a €71.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ABI has been the topic of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €81.30 ($95.65) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €63.25 ($74.42).

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12-month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.