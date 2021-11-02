Barclays Raises Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Price Target to $36.00

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) had its price target upped by Barclays from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HUN. TheStreet upgraded Huntsman from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors restated a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.14.

NYSE:HUN opened at $33.53 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.25. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $23.03 and a 52-week high of $33.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 14.21% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUN. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Huntsman by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Huntsman by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

