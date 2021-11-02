Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Short Interest Update

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the September 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Barfresh Food Group stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.70 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Barfresh Food Group has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.
Barfresh Food Group Company Profile
