Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Short Interest Update

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRFH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 32.1% from the September 30th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Barfresh Food Group stock opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $63.70 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Barfresh Food Group has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.48.

Barfresh Food Group Company Profile

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

