Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Trading Down 10.4%

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED)’s share price was down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.38 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 13,947 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 573,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.89.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BNED shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Barnes & Noble Education from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Barnes & Noble Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87. The company has a market capitalization of $496.27 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.58). Barnes & Noble Education had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a negative return on equity of 27.24%. The company had revenue of $240.79 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Zachary Levenick bought 15,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.17 per share, for a total transaction of $155,601.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Seema Paul sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total value of $104,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 72,866 shares of company stock valued at $739,286. Insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 4.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 6.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,945 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 8.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 17,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 0.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 209,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 17.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.23% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile (NYSE:BNED)

Barnes and Noble Education, Inc engages in the management and operation of bookstore chains in universities. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions (DSS). The Retail segment operates physical and virtual campus bookstores. The Wholesale segment sells hardware and software that provides inventory management and point-of-sale solutions to college bookstores.

