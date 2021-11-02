Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $872,000 in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:IIII) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 89,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the first quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in INSU Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at $481,000. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IIII opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. INSU Acquisition Corp. III has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $11.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74.

INSU Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

