Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX)

Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 81,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.19% of Gores Holdings VIII at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the second quarter valued at about $347,000. Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the second quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the second quarter valued at about $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIIX opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.88 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.80.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

