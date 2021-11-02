BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) Short Interest Down 37.1% in October

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 37.1% from the September 30th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BBQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BBQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of BBQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of BBQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $495,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BBQ by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised BBQ from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th.

BBQ traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 9,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,239. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.24. BBQ has a 1 year low of $4.12 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.35 million, a PE ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.96.

BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. BBQ had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $45.52 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that BBQ will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBQ Company Profile

BBQ Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of franchise restaurants. It offers authentic hickory-smoked and off the-grill barbecue favorites, chopped pork, country-roasted chicken, and signature sandwiches and salads. The company was founded on March 29, 2019 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

