BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) by 22.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 77,640 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,700 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in BCB Bancorp were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $209,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 12.9% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 23,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 35.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 8,618 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of BCB Bancorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 774,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCBP stock opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37. The stock has a market cap of $258.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.62.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. Equities analysts forecast that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, Director James G. Rizzo bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Hogan bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $37,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,250 shares of company stock worth $78,230. 15.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

