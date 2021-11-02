Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €67.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Befesa (ETR:BFSA) received a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective from analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BFSA. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Befesa in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €91.00 ($107.06) target price on Befesa in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($92.94) price objective on Befesa in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Befesa alerts:

Shares of ETR BFSA opened at €63.60 ($74.82) on Tuesday. Befesa has a twelve month low of €33.15 ($39.00) and a twelve month high of €72.90 ($85.76). The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of €67.13 and a 200 day moving average of €64.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.65.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European and Asian markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Befesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Befesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.