Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 542 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,523,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,023,000 after purchasing an additional 30,987 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 22.6% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 117,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,348,000 after acquiring an additional 21,758 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $1,334,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 388.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. Raymond James boosted their price target on Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Chevron from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.24.

In other news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVX opened at $114.53 on Tuesday. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.40 and a fifty-two week high of $115.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.49 billion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.67.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is -2,680.00%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.