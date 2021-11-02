Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Buys 3,974 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 120.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APD. State Street Corp lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,086,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,205,963,000 after acquiring an additional 628,329 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,711,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,218,508,000 after acquiring an additional 571,313 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,141,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,719,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $483,793,000 after acquiring an additional 363,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,804,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $519,069,000 after acquiring an additional 335,842 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.67.

Shares of APD stock opened at $297.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $272.81 and a 200-day moving average of $284.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The firm has a market cap of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.52, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

