Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.43 Million Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,059 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $836,581,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1,621.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 608,206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $168,016,000 after buying an additional 572,868 shares during the last quarter. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,343,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $355.32 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $218.32 and a 1 year high of $359.88. The company has a market cap of $224.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $338.20 and a 200 day moving average of $312.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.09%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.32.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

