Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,708,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth about $1,506,000. Tensile Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 28.3% during the first quarter. Tensile Capital Management LP now owns 249,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,801,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 24.6% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

AAP stock opened at $225.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.59 and a twelve month high of $235.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $212.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.18. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.30.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.47.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

