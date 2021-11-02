Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,046 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 104.5% in the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $65.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $32.53 and a one year high of $66.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

