Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 385 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,048,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,747,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,063 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,429,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,681,179,000 after acquiring an additional 744,924 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at $215,446,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,643,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,382,952,000 after acquiring an additional 441,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,890,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $705,125,000 after acquiring an additional 369,300 shares during the last quarter. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GS opened at $416.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.23 and a 12 month high of $420.76. The company has a market cap of $140.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $400.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $381.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The investment management company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.78 by $5.15. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 34.46% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The business had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 60.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.36%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $483.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $435.00 target price (up previously from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $460.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $419.29.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

