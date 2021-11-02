Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 8,750 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 27.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $2,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 54,983 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1,744.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,026,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Harris sold 307,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $22,496,337.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,980,679 shares of company stock valued at $124,296,436 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $76.33 on Tuesday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.36 and a 52-week high of $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 99.01%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.63.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

