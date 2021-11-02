Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC Sells 88 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workday by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its position in Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on WDAY shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Workday in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.96.

Workday stock opened at $288.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $71.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,600.30, a P/E/G ratio of 73.23 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $267.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.28. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.62 and a 52 week high of $292.61.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.53, for a total value of $710,958.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock worth $158,419,305. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

