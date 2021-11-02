Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Buys New Stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,406,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,154,000 after buying an additional 124,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,560,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,981,000 after buying an additional 458,992 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 117.4% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,566,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,534,000 after buying an additional 4,085,970 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,639,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,922,000 after buying an additional 363,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line stock opened at $27.07 on Tuesday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $34.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 2.81.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.00) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 14,870.70% and a negative return on equity of 65.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 74.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.78) EPS. Analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NCLH shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.33.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

