Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Cuts Stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA decreased its position in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,394 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in FireEye were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FireEye by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,986,222 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $444,561,000 after acquiring an additional 964,388 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FireEye by 26.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,243,310 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $85,799,000 after acquiring an additional 878,863 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in FireEye by 4.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,584,660 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $72,482,000 after acquiring an additional 160,465 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in FireEye by 30.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,534,254 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $71,463,000 after acquiring an additional 831,548 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FireEye by 22.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,126,911 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $63,226,000 after acquiring an additional 575,920 shares during the period. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on FEYE. Barclays decreased their price objective on FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered FireEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FireEye presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Shares of NASDAQ FEYE opened at $17.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.07. FireEye, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.45 and a twelve month high of $25.53.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative return on equity of 9.57% and a negative net margin of 22.83%. The business had revenue of $247.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FireEye news, EVP William T. Robbins bought 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $439,920.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 482,716 shares in the company, valued at $8,167,554.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John P. Watters purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $426,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 113,878 shares of company stock worth $2,007,640. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

