Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Has $349,000 Stock Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA trimmed its position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 65.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,409 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,967 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Nuance Communications by 917.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,896 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Nuance Communications stock opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.05 and a 12-month high of $55.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a PE ratio of -424.15 and a beta of 1.25.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $336.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.20 million. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Weideman sold 215,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $11,884,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc is the pioneer in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The firm delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to people, amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Enterprise, and Other.

