Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Increases Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,885 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $38,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $179.58 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a 1-year low of $159.90 and a 1-year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. 3M’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total value of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,766 shares of company stock worth $3,126,076. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $193.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on 3M from $195.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.46.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

