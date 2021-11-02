Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Invests $781,000 in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $46,000. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $207.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.83.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 132,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.26, for a total transaction of $35,065,187.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,832 shares of company stock valued at $69,306,105. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LLY stock opened at $249.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $239.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.31. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $129.99 and a 12-month high of $275.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.43.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

