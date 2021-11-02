Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC lifted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 65,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,535,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 105,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,299,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,921,000 after acquiring an additional 33,900 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 258,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $119.27 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $83.20 and a one year high of $124.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.032 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

