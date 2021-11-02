Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock Holdings Raised by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,343 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $29,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BERY. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 1,230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $66.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.06 and a 200-day moving average of $65.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Curt Begle sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.99, for a total value of $951,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.27.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc engages in the provision of value added engineered materials, nonwoven specialty materials and consumer packaging with customized solutions. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging International, Consumer Packaging North America, Engineered Materials and Health, Hygiene & Specialties.

