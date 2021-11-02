Beryl Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 100,000 IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC)

Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned 0.27% of IG Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IG Acquisition by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 525,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,197,000 after purchasing an additional 220,969 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IGAC opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. IG Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $11.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

