Beryl Capital Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV)

Beryl Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V (NYSE:CCV) by 46.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 182,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,977 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Capital Corp V were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Antara Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp V during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCV stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. Churchill Capital Corp V has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $13.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.78.

Churchill Capital Corp V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as One Judith Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp V was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

