Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $26.50

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $26.50 and last traded at $26.50, with a volume of 1656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BWMX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Small Cap Consu reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a research note on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of $965.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.73.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $13.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $12.97. Betterware de Mexico had a return on equity of 111.13% and a net margin of 15.97%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Betterware de Mexico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 359.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 33,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives boosted its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 20,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Betterware de Mexico by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 34,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares in the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Betterware de Mexico Company Profile (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

