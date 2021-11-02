Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Betterware de Mexico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.4153 per share on Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

BWMX stock traded down $1.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.37. 69,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,898. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Betterware de Mexico has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $50.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32.

Betterware de Mexico (NASDAQ:BWMX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $13.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $12.97. Betterware de Mexico had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 111.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Betterware de Mexico will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BWMX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Betterware de Mexico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Small Cap Consu reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Betterware de Mexico in a report on Friday.

Betterware de Mexico, SAB. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. The company focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, and other categories. It serves approximately 3 million households through distributors and associates in approximately 800 communities throughout Mexico.

