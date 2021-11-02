Binamon Market Capitalization Tops $22.24 Million (BMON)

Binamon (CURRENCY:BMON) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One Binamon coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Binamon has traded 12.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Binamon has a market capitalization of $22.24 million and approximately $4.81 million worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00080799 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00075271 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.91 or 0.00102247 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,358.85 or 0.99805612 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,462.38 or 0.07029336 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002842 BTC.

About Binamon

Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok

Binamon Coin Trading

