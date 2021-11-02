Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) CFO James Hippel Sells 662 Shares

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) CFO James Hippel sold 662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.23, for a total transaction of $347,702.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

James Hippel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $5,072,200.00.

On Monday, August 9th, James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.90, for a total transaction of $4,789,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $525.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $254.06 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $505.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $464.58. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $259.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.00 million. Analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.34%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $566.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $468.80.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

