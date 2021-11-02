BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will report earnings per share of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.08). BioLife Solutions reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.09. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.37. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.32 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BLFS shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on BioLife Solutions from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioLife Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on BioLife Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total value of $531,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 219,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,664,567.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Berard sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total value of $275,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 85,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,035.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,501 shares of company stock worth $10,575,358 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 3.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,699 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 5.0% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 6.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.27. The company had a trading volume of 42,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,056. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $28.07 and a 12 month high of $60.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 913.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 89.56 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.36.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

