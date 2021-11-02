BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.07. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted earnings of $0.21 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 114.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $2.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $82.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 5.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $92.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.81. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,025.63, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 142.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

