BitBall (BTB) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $813,162.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a total market cap of $1.54 million and $813,162.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitBall has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,466.43 or 1.00080778 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00059644 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00003740 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.07 or 0.00042691 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005175 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 28.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001272 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $495.90 or 0.00781990 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 643,421,448 coins. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

