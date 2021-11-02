Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Price Hits $38.94 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. In the last week, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a total market capitalization of $444.60 million and approximately $38.33 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be bought for $38.94 or 0.00061238 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001919 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010592 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003709 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

BTCST is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,417,100 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

