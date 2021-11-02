Bitcoin Zero One Day Volume Reaches $5.00 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 2nd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Zero has a market capitalization of $36,688.71 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.07 or 0.00082401 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00076496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.09 or 0.00102997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,375.08 or 1.00288735 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,419.57 or 0.06993807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Zero is www.bitcoinzerox.net . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

