Bitcoinus (BITS) Trading Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. During the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoinus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoinus has a total market cap of $3,478.89 and approximately $11.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,468.19 or 0.99977848 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.52 or 0.00059106 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00042377 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005187 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 25.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $487.41 or 0.00767785 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Bitcoinus Coin Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 coins and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 coins. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

