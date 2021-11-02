BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200,000 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 30th total of 1,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.0 days. Currently, 10.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, Director Pozzo James Dal sold 7,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total transaction of $274,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BJRI. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 3,021.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 718 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 4,758.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 102.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $92,000.

BJ’s Restaurants stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.04. 3,091 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,969. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.12. The company has a market capitalization of $769.70 million, a P/E ratio of -42.63, a PEG ratio of 36.24 and a beta of 2.23. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $28.27 and a 12-month high of $63.42.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.17). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 5.44% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of casual dining restaurants. The firm operates BJ’s Restaurant and Brewery, BJ’s Restaurant & Brewhouse, BJ’s Pizza and Grill or BJ’s Grill. It offers pizzas, appetizers, specialty salads, soups, pastas, sandwiches, entrées, desserts, and proprietary craft beers.

